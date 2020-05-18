|
|
Peter Arendt
Vesper - Peter J. Arendt Jr., age 87, passed away unexpectedly Friday May 15, 2020, from injuries sustained in a UTV accident, doing what he loved, working on the farm on a beautiful spring day.
Funeral services for Pete will be private at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Altdorf. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery with military rites by the Vesper American Legion Post No. 520. Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pete was born February 25, 1933, to Peter Sr. and Catherine (Gonzagowski) Arendt. He grew up in Nekoosa, attending Sacred Heart Grade School and Nekoosa High School. Shortly after graduation, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War, where he served as a helicopter mechanic and made lifelong friends and had life changing experiences.
After being honorably discharged, he met the love of his life, Wanita Brockman, when they both stood up in the wedding of good friends. They were married July 20, 1957, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Altdorf, and started their life together in Nekoosa, where he farmed and worked for Nekoosa Edwards Paper Company, mostly as a pipefitter.
In 1968 they left Nekoosa and the mill and purchased Wanita's family farm to raise their family and "Arendt's Guernseys." He always believed in helping the community by staying active and serving on many church boards, Vesper American Legion, Altdorf 4-H, Central Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders and several farm associations.
Pete is survived by his wife of nearly 63 years, Wanita, seven children: Tom (Debbie) of Norwalk, Ken (Luann) of Sparta, Nancy (Gary) Graf of Wisconsin Rapids, Dan (Mary Jo) of Buffalo City, Marcy (Dave) Batten of Vesper, Dennis (Jackie) of Ladysmith, and Wendy (Lou) Clem of San Francisco, CA.; 18 grandchildren Sara (Beau) Brennan, Trevor (Katie), Ian (Shelby), Chelsey, Ben, Calvin (Kelsey), Tyler and Garrett (Alyson) Arendt, Matt (Krissy) Graf, Nikki (CJ) Calteux, Maria (Ryan) Dashek, Michaela (Shane) Ruesch, Eric, Ethan (Jamie) Schooley, Krista (Dave) Evans, Jake (Emily) Kubisiak, and Addison and Olivia Clem; 17 great grandchildren who lovingly knew him as "Grandpa on the Farm" and "Grandpa So Big."
Pete is also survived by his sisters Margaret Moore and Louise Wilson; in laws David and Margie Brockman, Diane Larson and Cindy and Bill Gesicki and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother in law Ben and Helen Brockman, brother, Paul, sister-in -law Lillian Arendt and brother -in-law Harley Moore.
He lived a great life, died a good death: remember to pray, have faith and always be "good kids".
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 18 to May 19, 2020