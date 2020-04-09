Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dampier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter J. Dampier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter J. Dampier Obituary
Peter J. Dampier

Pittsville - Peter J. Dampier, age 68, of Pittsville died Monday April 6, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa.

Peter was born April 27, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Ramona (LaBarge) Dampier. He married Cindy Means on March 18, 2005. For over 40 years Peter was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc. (Domtar), retiring in 2011 as a crane operator in the wood yard.

Peter was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed watching baseball and other sports. His dogs Ruger and Gus were always at his side. Most of all Peter loved time spent with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Cindy; two sons Kevin (Barbara) Dampier of Park Falls and Alex (Kylie) Dampier of Pittsville; five grandchildren Michelle, Nicole, Heather, Ella and Ried; three step daughters Jennifer (Jim) Moore, Angela (Mike) Nelson and Katie (Michelle) LaCount; five step grandchildren Brooklyn, Lindsey, Niklas, Johnathan and Bailey; and by his siblings Paula (Don) Ferkey, David (Marcia) Dampier, Richard Dampier, Marla Davis, Karla (Ronald) Leverence, Rhonda (Jordan) Krohn, Gail Dampier and Kristin (Fernando) Rebolledo.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law John Davis.

Though his smile is gone forever and his hand we cannot touch, we have so many memories of the man we love so much.

His memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. God has him in his keeping and we have him in our hearts.

Until we meet again Pete!!
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now