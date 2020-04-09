|
|
Peter J. Dampier
Pittsville - Peter J. Dampier, age 68, of Pittsville died Monday April 6, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home in Nekoosa.
Peter was born April 27, 1951 in Wisconsin Rapids to James and Ramona (LaBarge) Dampier. He married Cindy Means on March 18, 2005. For over 40 years Peter was employed by Nekoosa Papers Inc. (Domtar), retiring in 2011 as a crane operator in the wood yard.
Peter was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed watching baseball and other sports. His dogs Ruger and Gus were always at his side. Most of all Peter loved time spent with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Cindy; two sons Kevin (Barbara) Dampier of Park Falls and Alex (Kylie) Dampier of Pittsville; five grandchildren Michelle, Nicole, Heather, Ella and Ried; three step daughters Jennifer (Jim) Moore, Angela (Mike) Nelson and Katie (Michelle) LaCount; five step grandchildren Brooklyn, Lindsey, Niklas, Johnathan and Bailey; and by his siblings Paula (Don) Ferkey, David (Marcia) Dampier, Richard Dampier, Marla Davis, Karla (Ronald) Leverence, Rhonda (Jordan) Krohn, Gail Dampier and Kristin (Fernando) Rebolledo.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and brother in law John Davis.
Though his smile is gone forever and his hand we cannot touch, we have so many memories of the man we love so much.
His memory is our keepsake, with which we will never part. God has him in his keeping and we have him in our hearts.
Until we meet again Pete!!
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020