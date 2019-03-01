Services
Peter Walters
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Town of Saratoga - Peter Walters, age 49, of the Town of Saratoga, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Military Rites will be provided by the Wisconsin Rapids American Legion Post #9. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM.

Peter was born August 6, 1969 in Wisconsin Rapids to Richard and Leanne (Schuneman) Walters. Peter was employed as a cab driver for River Cities Cab in Wisconsin Rapids for many years. He also served in the U.S. Army. In earlier times he worked at Copps Grocery Store. Peter enjoyed spending time with his special friend Veda Fisher.

He is survived by his four siblings, David (Katherine) Walters of Wisconsin Rapids, Daniel Walters of Wisconsin Rapids, Mary (Gordy) Steinke of Hewitt, and Martha Walters of Wisconsin Rapids.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents Erna and Leslie Schuneman and Jean Hoekstra.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 1, 2019
