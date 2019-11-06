Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Bull's Eye Country Club
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
West Lafayette, IN - Philip Meyers, age 94 of West Lafayette, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Indiana University Arnett Hospital in Lafayette, Indiana.

A Celebration of Philip's Life will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Bull's Eye Country Club in Wisconsin Rapids. All of Philip's family and friends are invited to come celebrate and share loving memories of a life well lived. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Meyer's family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 21, 2019
