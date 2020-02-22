|
Phillip E. Smith
Wisconsin Rapids - Phillip E. Smith, age 91, of Wisconsin Rapids, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. His spirit now joined with his beloved wife, Joyce.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Congregational Church - UCC in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Missy Miller will officiate. Burial, with full military honors conducted by - Post 2534 of Wisconsin Rapids, will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the church.
Phillip was born February 21, 1928 in Chillicothe, OH to Cecil and Catherine (Rickman) Smith. He relocated to Wisconsin Rapids in 1939. Phillip honorably served his country in the United States Navy, during World War II, aboard the USS Taconic GC17. After leaving the Navy, he held several interesting positions, before settling in at Nekoosa Papers, retiring after 34 years in the finishing room. Phillip marred Joyce Meinberg in 1950. He spent several years as president of the Children's Choice Parents Group that sponsored the scout troop. Phillip went on to earn the honor of "Order of the Arrow."
He loved spending time with his family, whether it was in the shop creating wonderful memories, sailing, or camping. Phillip was a master at repairing and refinishing furniture. He was always there for anyone who wanted to learn how to work with wood. Phillip volunteered on several Habitat for Humanity housing projects.
Phillip is survived by his children: Stephen (Susie) Smith and Susanne (Jon, deceased) Porch; his granddaughter, Heather (Peter) Defrank; and his great-grandchildren: Jimi, Samantha, and Katerna; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is the last of his generation known.
A special thanks goes out to the hospice crew who worked tirelessly to ensure his comfort.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020