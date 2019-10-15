|
|
Phyllis E. Paitel
Wisconsin Rapids - Phyllis E. Paitel, age 88, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Wisconsin Rapids Care Center.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Pastor Sean Yusten will officiate. Burial will take place a Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Phyllis was born November 13, 1930 in Arpin, WI to Alvin and Flora (Ellis) Nelson. She attended rural elementary schools in Wood County and high school in Pittsville and Wisconsin Rapids. Phyllis graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the Class of 1948. She went on to further her education at the Wood County Normal School in 1951. Phyllis taught for 43 years. Her teaching talents were shared with students in Wood, Kenosha, and Oconto counties, the last 29 years in Wisconsin Rapids at Mead and Woodside Elementary Schools. During her career, she earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from UW-Oshkosh and her master's degree from UW-Stevens Point.
Phyllis was united in marriage on July 20, 1958 to Clarence Paitel in Racine, WI. They were blessed with 26 years of marriage, until his passing on September 1, 1984. She was an active member at Calvary Baptist Church in Wisconsin Rapids, where she volunteered in the children's activities: Sunday School, AWANA clubs, and the Good News Club. After her retirement, Phyllis spent many years caring for her three grandchildren. Other joys in her life included her dogs and working at "the farm" in the garden and canning the results of her labor.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Timothy (Kimberly) Paitel and Kimberly (Matthew) Lowe; her grandchildren: Jacob Paitel, Allison Paitel, Madeline Paitel, Noah Lowe, and Bradley Lowe; her siblings: Betty Yerke, Judy Huber, and Larry (Linda) Nelson; her sisters-in-law: Freda Nelson, Violet Everaets, and Carol Brehmer; her brothers-in-law: Kyle Knowleton, Kenneth Paitel, Everett (Sue) Paitel, George (LuAnn) Paitel, and David (Doris) Paitel; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis is preceded in death by her brother, Jim Nelson; her sisters-in-law: Lorraine Knowlton, Mildred Ward, and Gladys Paitel; and her brothers-in-law: Eugene Yerke, Donald Huber, Kenneth Everaets, and Dale Brehmer.
The family would like to thank Colleen Yusten and Linda Nelson for their unending love, devotion, and friendship shown to Phyllis throughout her life, especially during these past few months. Your love and support will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be forwarded to the Wood County Humane Society.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019