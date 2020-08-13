Phyllis J. LewisWisconsin Rapids - On August 8, 2020, Phyllis Jean (Hansen) Lewis passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. Born on May 21, 1928, she was 92 years old. A lifelong Wisconsin native, Phyllis was well-loved in her hometown of Waupaca and throughout the central Wisconsin tri-city area, where she lived most of her adult life. Phyllis was the mother of six children whom she raised well and loved fiercely. Despite her large family, Phyllis always made time for everyone, ALWAYS offering a smile to each person she met. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family and would proudly boast about all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of nearly 63 years, Donald J. Lewis, her parents John P. and Elsie D. (Rasmussen) Hansen, and her brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Alice Hansen. She is survived by her six children: Chad (Julia) Lewis; Trudy (Howard, dec.) Kinn; Tracy (Karen) Lewis; Kevin (Tammy) Lewis; Shawn (Sonia) Lewis; Cheryl (Brad) Esser; 21 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. (An excerpt from a poem written by one of her grandchildren follows: "You've been there since the beginning. Mother of my mother. Soft hands, eyes that never judge, patience beyond measure. I treasure every moment and every memory. Thank you for being there - always.")Phyllis found the positive in all situations, never speaking of the countless sacrifices she made so that her family didn't go without. She had many hobbies, but some of her favorites were dancing, knitting, reading, puzzles, cribbage, games, and spending time with her family. She especially loved children and she had many honorary grandchildren. She and her late husband ran a few family businesses - The Drift Inn, Castle of the Brides, and The Windmill. She also worked at Conley's, The Mead Inn, and Wilbern's for many years. Phyllis attended First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and was a devout Christian.A celebration of life will be held once the pandemic passes and no one's safety is at risk. May her beautiful, selfless soul rest in peace.