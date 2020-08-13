1/1
Phyllis J. Lewis
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. Lewis

Wisconsin Rapids - On August 8, 2020, Phyllis Jean (Hansen) Lewis passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield. Born on May 21, 1928, she was 92 years old. A lifelong Wisconsin native, Phyllis was well-loved in her hometown of Waupaca and throughout the central Wisconsin tri-city area, where she lived most of her adult life. Phyllis was the mother of six children whom she raised well and loved fiercely. Despite her large family, Phyllis always made time for everyone, ALWAYS offering a smile to each person she met. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family and would proudly boast about all of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of nearly 63 years, Donald J. Lewis, her parents John P. and Elsie D. (Rasmussen) Hansen, and her brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Alice Hansen. She is survived by her six children: Chad (Julia) Lewis; Trudy (Howard, dec.) Kinn; Tracy (Karen) Lewis; Kevin (Tammy) Lewis; Shawn (Sonia) Lewis; Cheryl (Brad) Esser; 21 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. (An excerpt from a poem written by one of her grandchildren follows: "You've been there since the beginning. Mother of my mother. Soft hands, eyes that never judge, patience beyond measure. I treasure every moment and every memory. Thank you for being there - always.")

Phyllis found the positive in all situations, never speaking of the countless sacrifices she made so that her family didn't go without. She had many hobbies, but some of her favorites were dancing, knitting, reading, puzzles, cribbage, games, and spending time with her family. She especially loved children and she had many honorary grandchildren. She and her late husband ran a few family businesses - The Drift Inn, Castle of the Brides, and The Windmill. She also worked at Conley's, The Mead Inn, and Wilbern's for many years. Phyllis attended First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids and was a devout Christian.

A celebration of life will be held once the pandemic passes and no one's safety is at risk. May her beautiful, selfless soul rest in peace.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved