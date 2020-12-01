1/1
Phyllis J. Spaude
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis J. Spaude

Appleton - Phyllis {Kordus} Spaude, formerly of Greenville, was born on May 7, 1931 to Leo & Mary Kordus in Wausau, Wisconsin passed peacefully on November 28, 2020 in her home. She was preceded in death by all nine of her siblings, her parents, her son Mark Spaude and her beloved husband Kenneth Spaude after 63 years of marriage [married April 26, 1952.}

Phyllis was a devout Catholic and believed in her faith unquestionably. Her faith was her foundation that got her through raising her seven children, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. She loved her family and spent a lot of time showing her love by baking everyone's favorite foods for any occasion. She and her husband Kenny raised their children in Biron, Wisconsin and retired to the cottage home they built on Lake Nokomis in Tomahawk WI. She loved fishing, enjoyed gardening, cooking, watching the Packers, and playing sheepshead. She loved little children and had a very nurturing spirit. She was proud of her Polish heritage. Phyllis walked almost every day. Even on her final day on earth, she enjoyed a nice walk with family in her wheelchair along the Fox River trail. She was a member of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville.

She had seven children: Paul {Karen} Spaude of Colgate WI; Mark {predeceased} {Deborah} Spaude of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; Christine {Clay} Patmont of Bainbridge Island, WA; Therese {Donald} Larsen of Sopchoppy, FL; Joseph {Barbara} Spaude of Waconia, MN; John Spaude of Twisp, WA; Matthew {Suzanne} Spaude of Greenville, WI; ten grandchildren: Allison Roeder {Michael}, Nick Spaude, Lindsey Borton {Matthew}, Stephanie Spaude, Luke Spaude, Nathan Patmont, Timothy Patmont {Andrea}, Eli Patmont, Jacob Spaude, Paige Spaude and also four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The Funeral Mass for Phyllis will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Greenville on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Warden officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation for Phyllis will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Those able to attend please wear facemasks and practice social distancing. There will be no meal after the service due to Covid. For those unable to attend, Phyllis's service will be recorded and link put on her obituary page on our website.

The family would like to thank Jennifer Thompson and the staff at Eagle Point in Appleton for all their loving care of Phyllis.

Cards and donations can be mailed care of Paul Spaude at 4680 Teal Court Colgate, WI 53017






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
109 W Main St
Hortonville, WI 54944
(920) 779-4588
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Borchardt & Moder Funeral Homes & Crematory Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Wishing all the family comfort and peace. Such a wonderful, long life with so many memories for you all to carry in your heart forever. Because of Covid we will not be able to attend but will watch for the link of her service. Hugs and love, Deb and Wayne MacDonald
Debbie MacDonald
Family
December 1, 2020
Dear Aunt Phyllis, you were loved by many and will be missed. Your sisters and brothers are happy to have you back with them. May the card games begin. I loved you. Rest in peace and may perpetual light shine upon you. (And I know it will). Your niece Judi.
Judi Laduron
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved