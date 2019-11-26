|
Polly A. Staffon
Stevens Point - Polly A. Staffon, age 58, of 5741 Sandpiper Drive, Stevens Point, WI died Monday, November 25, 2019 under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.
Memorial Services will be held 6:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Deacon Tom Anderson will officiate, burial will take place at a later date. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 4:00 - 6:00 PM.
Polly was born November 1, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids to Roger and Lois (Kroll) Staffon. She was employed by ODC in Wisconsin Rapids. Polly enjoyed listening to music, dancing, having her nails painted & dressing up, watching musicals and westerns with John Wayne in them, shopping & dining out, taking her naps and especially spending time with her family.
Polly is survived by her brother Corey (Chris) Staffon of Wisconsin Rapids, sister Molly (John) Noth of Wisconsin Rapids, nieces and nephews: Chelsea (Nate) Ubinger, Taylor & Madelyn Staffon, Alex and Adam Passineau, great nieces Leighton and Lorelai.
She was preceded in death by her parents Roger & Lois Staffon, maternal grandparents Ernest & Molly Kroll and paternal grandparents Gerald & Florence Staffon.
The family would like to thank Aurora Community Services for the loving care given to Polly and also to Ministry Home Care Hospice & Ascension St. Michael's Hospital for the excellent care given to Polly.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019