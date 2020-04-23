|
Preston Pierce
Edgerton - Preston Edward Pierce, most recently of Edgerton, Wis., passed away Friday, April 10 at SSM Health Janesville after several years of declining health. Services will be announced at a later date.
Preston was born March 4, 1936 in Ft. Sheridan, Illinois, the third of four children born to Clifton Pierce and Margaret Krebs Pierce. After his father left to serve in WWII, the family moved to be near relatives, first in Sparta, Wis. and then Chicago before settling in Kewaskum, Wis. At war's end, the young family reunited in Wiesbaden, Germany, where they lived until Clifton's death in 1947.
Back in Kewaskum, Preston rejoined lifelong friend Wayne (Sandy) Remmel for cherished boyhood years of hunting and innocent shenanigans. After high school, Preston attended what is now University of Wisconsin-Platteville where he earned a degree in civil engineering.
On June 1, 1957, Preston married his high school sweetheart, Marie Jeannette Staehler. Preston's career in highway construction eventually moved the family to Wisconsin Rapids, where they raised their five children, all of whom survive: Susan (Dennis) Davis, Naperville, Ill.; Judy (Dennis) Bauer, Wis. Rapids; Katy (David) McLeod, Downers Grove, Ill.; Steven (Kathy) Pierce, Wayzata, MN; and David (Kathy) Pierce, Edgerton, Wis.
Preston took great pride in his 15 grandchildren: Olivia and Trevor Davis; Justin (Hollie), Hilary and Brennen Bauer; Zachary (Elizabeth), Daniel (Kelsey) and Ansley McLeod; Avery, Alex, Adam and Nick Pierce; and Mitchell, Mary and Matthew Pierce.
He is also survived by 2 great grandchildren, Harrison McLeod and Elyse Bauer; a brother Richard (Cathy) Pierce, a sister Myrtle (Albert) Sauter, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, his beloved grandmother, Myrtle Temple, and his brother Kenneth.
Over the years, the Pierce house often became a temporary home for others, including foreign exchange students Gildardo, Felipe and Rocio Gonzalez of Los Mochis, Mexico; Gerard Lee of Stevens Point, and Preston's brother Kenneth and his daughters, Christine Pierce Hilger and Carrie Pierce Gates.
The perfect day for Preston would surely involve hunting at the bow shack with his sons and the Remmel family, then puttering in his woodworking shop and taking a dip in the pool. Dinner might be his mother's Danish soup or his wife's homemade meatballs and sauce, followed by an evening cigar and dry bourbon manhattan with olives, all enjoyed on the patio with longtime friends Jay and Renee Preeshl. Finally, he would scan the TV channels for yet another WWII documentary in his lifelong quest to feel closer to his father.
Preston's days were never idle and he made sure his children learned the value of hard work. Weekend mornings usually began with the announcement "Boys, get your work clothes on!" and the projects included finishing the basement, installing a pool with surrounding fence or reroofing the house. In his retirement years, he patiently shared his home improvement skills with his sons-in-law, built birdhouses for his children and treasure chests for his grandchildren. In Preston's mind, there was never a need to hire someone else because if they could do it, he could learn to do it, and he could teach his children to do it.
Rest in peace, Preston. Job well done.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2020