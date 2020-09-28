PV1 Forrest M. ProhlEl Paso - PV1 Forrest M. Prohl, age 25, of El Paso, TX, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in El Paso, TX.A public visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A public graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Thursday at 1:00 PM.Forrest was born February 28, 1995 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI to Bradley & Jacinda (Fenske) Prohl. He graduated from River Cities High School in Wisconsin Rapids, WI in 2013. Forrest was serving in the U.S. Army on the 14T Patriot Missile Operation at Fort Bliss in El Paso, TX.Forrest is survived by his father, Bradley Prohl; mother, Jacinda Fenske; half- brothers, Keith Buse and Jackson Phieffer; grandparents, Thomas and Beverly Prohl, Sheri (David) Cox and Ken (Amy) Renner; aunts, Kelli Cox, Justena (Chad) Berry, Jessica (Jason) Tiffany, Kourtney (Elias) Osegueda, Jada (Jared) Lewis; cousins, Teague, Searra, Rhiannon, Jade, Christena, Kendall, Kaden, Camden, Vallen, Benjamin, Lyla and Christian and is also survived by several great aunts and uncles and their children.Forrest was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Lyle Nabbefeldt, Oliver and Marcella Prohl and George and Lillian Struck and grandfather, Jerry Fenske.