Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Rachael F. Justesen, age 94, quietly passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Arborview Court in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.



Funeral Services are 11:00 AM Monday, June 10, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Rev. Jonathan Jenks will officiate. Friends may call at Ritchay Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.



Rachael was born in Plainfield, WI on April 4, 1925, the daughter of Just and Pearl (Clark) Justesen. She moved with her family to Wisconsin Rapids in April, 1930, when she was five years old, and lived in the Rapids area for the rest of her life. She attended the Lowell grade School from K through 8th grade, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1943.



Rachael's work career began by working in the different Rapids law offices, then was asked by the Wood County Clerk of Courts to work for him as a deputy. Because of the sudden death of the Clerk of Courts, she filled out his remaining term. Rachael then ran for the office and became the Wood County Clerk of Courts, which office she held until she retired.



Rachael's lifetime enjoyment was to travel, which she did extensively. Besides visiting most of the states here in America, she visited many foreign countries which included Canada, Mexico, and the Scandinavian countries, England, France, Spain, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Her last and most enjoyable trip was to visit Israel and Egypt.







Rachael is survived by one sister, Margaret (Richard) Baer of Huntington Beach, CA; one brother, Dale (Joyce) Justesen of Ogden UT; sister-in-law, Lila Justesen of Lake Delton, WI and is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Rachael was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Clark Justesen.