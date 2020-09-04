Ralph L. AschenbrennerRalph Lee Aschenbrenner, age 74, Town of Sigel, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Vesper. Family and friends may share their condolences with the family from 9:30-11:00 A.M. at the church. Social distancing will be used. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Mass will be private. There will be military rites immediately following the Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery in Auburndale.Ralph was born December 28, 1945 in Marshfield, WI to Elmer and Lucille (Bohman) Aschenbrenner. He graduated from Auburndale High School. He married Marlene Weber on February 1, 1969 at St. James Catholic Church in Vesper.Ralph served our country as a Navy Seabee in the Vietnam War. He worked as a diesel mechanic at CW Transport and Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp until his retirement.Ralph was a member of the Vesper Lions Club and a founding member of the Sigel Sodbusters. He was an avid NASCAR fan, always rooting for the Fords. He loved being with family and friends, especially for the November hunt.One of Ralph's greatest gifts was sharing his ability to fix anything, to help anyone. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Many people experienced Ralph's kindness through this willingness. In the process he created many friendships. Ralph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He will be dearly missed.Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Marlene; three children: Paul (Ann) Aschenbrenner, Michael Aschenbrenner, and Jeffrey (Darlene) Aschenbrenner; grandchildren: Kelby, Ryan, Caleb, Aaron, Erica; step-grandchildren: Maraya , Joshua, Tyler and Belicia; step-great-grandchildren: Henry and Spencer; sisters: Phyllis (Jim) Gebert and Ardyce Jones; nephews: Bryan Moscinski, Eric Gebert, and Kyle Gebert; and nieces: Leiann (Fred) Neitzke and Tricia (Rainer) Golla. He is further survived by his in-laws: Alfred Weber, Karen Lee, Gary Weber, and Betty Ann (Bill) Cobb; great nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Moscinski; brothers-in-law, Doug Jones and David Lee; and sister-in-law, Diane Weber.Herman-Taylor Funeral Home, Wisconsin Rapids, is honored to be assisting the family.