Ramon "Pete" Petrick



Wisconsin Rapids - Ramon "Pete" Petrick, age 93, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, June 28, 2019 at his residence.



Memorial Services are 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Pastor Connie Knutson will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30-11:00 AM. Military rites will be provided by VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will take place at a later date at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, WI



Pete was born September 17, 1925 in Almond, WI to Harold and Wilma Petrick. He lived in Plainfield, WI through high school and then entered the U.S. Navy in June 1943 until February 1946. Pete then came home and worked at Preway Inc, till the summer of 1948. Pete then reentered the military serving in the U.S. Army 728th MP Battalion in Fort Sheridan, IL. He then was transferred to Japan in early 1949 working at a Japanese prison. In August of 1950, Pete was sent to Korea serving in the 555 Battalion & Charlie 24th Infantry. On April 25, 1951, Pete was wounded and earned the Purple Heart in Korea and because he was an only child, he was returned to stateside serving in Fort Sheridan, IL and earning his honorable discharge at Fort McCoy.



Pete married Jacqueline Benjamin on December 27, 1951 and she preceded him in death on July 24, 2004. Pete was employed at Preway, the Highway Commission, Nekoosa Papers Inc. and then became the Foreman at the City Sign Shop, where he worked for 29 years.



Pete was a 35 year member of the VFW Post #2534 of Wisconsin Rapids and also belonged to the Purple Heart Organization for many years. After retirement Pete started volunteering at the DAV wheel chair shop at King, WI until the program ended. He then founded and volunteered at the Mobile for Vets in Waupaca.



Pete is survived by two daughters, Kathy Waters of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Sarah (Charles) Arnold of Bancroft, WI; eight grandchildren, Anitya Marlowe of Louisville, KY, Charles (Mistie) Arnold of Plainfield, WI, Joseph Arnold of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Roxanne Cantu of Almond, WI, April Behrendt of Stevens Point, WI, Thomas (Amanda) Liebe of Winder, GA, Brian Waters of Neillsville, WI and Jeremy Keith of Nekoosa, WI and is also survived by eleven great grandchildren.



Pete was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jacqueline and son-in-law, Dennis Waters. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 1, 2019