Ramona E. Dorn
Wisconsin Rapids - Ramona E. Dorn, age 85, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Waterford of Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Cheryl Davis will officiate. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Ramona's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Ramona was born June 10, 1934 on the family farm in Stacy, MN to Stanley and Irma (Baker) Turnvall. She graduated from Wilson High School, in St. Paul, MN, as a member of the Class of 1952. Ramona married Richard C. Dorn on March 12, 1953 in Forest Lake, MN. They were blessed with eight children and 36 years of wonderful memories together, until his passing on August 28, 1989.
Ramona and Richard moved many times, but they spent most of their time in Wautoma and Wisconsin Rapids. They loved to dance, particularly the Jitterbug. The dance floor would clear as people watched them glide across the room together. Ramona had a passion for cooking and baking, which she used to show family and friends her love for them. "I love my grandkids and I love baking pies for them," was a quote from her. Ramona cherished family get-togethers and any time she could spend with them. She was a waitress at the Silvercryst Restaurant in Wautoma, WI and other supper clubs for many years. Ramona also worked as a retail cashier for several retail stores.
Ramona is survived by her children: Mary Beth (Tim) Richardson, Rick (Barb) Dorn, Paul (Deb) Dorn, Jean (Mike) Lobner, Pat (Carol) Dorn, Kate (John) Konitzer, Sara McGuire, and Pete (Linda) Dorn; her sixteen grandchildren; and her 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and first husband, Ramona is preceded in death by her grandson, Nicholas Dorn; her two sisters and one brother; and her second husband, Duane Dailey.
Ramona is loved and will be deeply missed by her family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020