Services
Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
21 S Austin Rd
Janesville, WI 53548
(608) 752-2444
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Randall Evert Cox


1947 - 2020
Randall Evert Cox Obituary
Randall Evert Cox

Janesville - Randall Evert Cox, age 72, of Janesville, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born in Marshfield on April 22, 1947 the son of the late Evert and Ella Mae (Lawton) Cox. Randy was involved in Boy Scouts and 4-H as a child, and active in dramatics and thespians while he attended Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids. He enlisted in the US Army in 1966 and served in Infantry being stationed in Fairbanks, AK, and later for a year in Vietnam before his discharge in 1969. Randy was proud to have earned a BlackBelt in Tae Kwon Do under Mr. Sung Bin Cha. Randy drove Redi-Mix concrete for 29 years, spending 14 years at Lycon, 3 in Las Vegas, and then 12 for Prairie Avenue Concrete. He married Virginia "Ginny" Voelz on Oct. 3, 1997. He enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin fishing with his brother, Mike as well as his other brothers. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially delighting in his boys' accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny; 3 sons: Shawn (Gabriella) Cox, Brian Cox, and Kyle (Jennifer Ellis) Cox; 3 grandchildren: Mathew, Alekzander, and Angelina; his 7 siblings: Sandra, Charlene, Mike, Gary, Dave, Julie, and Jayne; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tony.

A Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of a short service at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. A luncheon will follow immediately at the funeral home and burial with full military honors will then take place at Milton Municipal Cemetery. Memorials in Randy's name may be made to Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
