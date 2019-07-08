Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Randy Holden

Randy Holden Obituary
Randy Holden

Nekoosa - Randy Holden, age 57, died Saturday July 6, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday July 11, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Edwards. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday Daily Tribune. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 8 to July 9, 2019
