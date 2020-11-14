Randy L. McIntee
Bancroft - Randy L. McIntee "Mac", age 67, of rural Bancroft, passed away suddenly Tuesday November 10, 2020 at his home.
He was born July 5, 1953, in Stevens Point, the son of Clair "Bud" and Marjorie (Billman) McIntee.
Randy was raised in the Bancroft area and graduated from Almond High School in 1971. He was a man that enjoyed the outdoors, playing baseball, hunting and fishing. Randy also enjoyed spending time with family, friends and shooting pool. He worked on the family milk route, Fahrner Asphalt and a truck driver. He will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. Want to thank Dennis Pagel, Tim Hawk, LeRoy Hotchkiss, Arlyn Kaehn and Steve Bartsch for being such a great friend to dad and being there for him throughout his life. Sharon Buckholt we can't thank you enough for being there for dad when he needed someone the most in his life.
He is survived by his three children, Joni McIntee, Jessica Beggs and Jeffrey McIntee; his loving grandchildren, Delaney, Conner, Beckett, Jax, Tiana, Nakyla, Ken-Tuel, Moet and Eric; his great grandchildren, LaVeha, LaQuintin, Deunta, McKenzie and Aubrey; his mother, Marjorie McIntee; his sisters, Linda (Russell) Heise, Nancy (Ken) Mykisen and Kathy (Jim) Mykisen; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Rick McIntee.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield followed by a reception at the Ponderosa Pines immediately following the visitation. The Stahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com