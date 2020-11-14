1/1
Randy L. McIntee
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy L. McIntee

Bancroft - Randy L. McIntee "Mac", age 67, of rural Bancroft, passed away suddenly Tuesday November 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 5, 1953, in Stevens Point, the son of Clair "Bud" and Marjorie (Billman) McIntee.

Randy was raised in the Bancroft area and graduated from Almond High School in 1971. He was a man that enjoyed the outdoors, playing baseball, hunting and fishing. Randy also enjoyed spending time with family, friends and shooting pool. He worked on the family milk route, Fahrner Asphalt and a truck driver. He will be sadly missed by all those that knew him. Want to thank Dennis Pagel, Tim Hawk, LeRoy Hotchkiss, Arlyn Kaehn and Steve Bartsch for being such a great friend to dad and being there for him throughout his life. Sharon Buckholt we can't thank you enough for being there for dad when he needed someone the most in his life.

He is survived by his three children, Joni McIntee, Jessica Beggs and Jeffrey McIntee; his loving grandchildren, Delaney, Conner, Beckett, Jax, Tiana, Nakyla, Ken-Tuel, Moet and Eric; his great grandchildren, LaVeha, LaQuintin, Deunta, McKenzie and Aubrey; his mother, Marjorie McIntee; his sisters, Linda (Russell) Heise, Nancy (Ken) Mykisen and Kathy (Jim) Mykisen; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Rick McIntee.

A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Stahl Funeral Home of Plainfield followed by a reception at the Ponderosa Pines immediately following the visitation. The Stahl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, www.stahlfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Stahl Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stahl Funeral Home
913 W North St
Plainfield, WI 54966
(715) 335-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stahl Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved