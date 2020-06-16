Raymond ArendtAustin - Raymond Arendt, age 66, of Austin, TX, formerly of Nekoosa, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020 at Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Austin.Funeral services in Nekoosa will be held at a later date. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.Ray was born September 4, 1953 in Wisconsin Rapids to Raymond and Beth (McWilliams) Arendt. He married Annyce "Noni" Courey on March 13, 1984 in Louisiana. Ray served in the U. S. Air Force for 17 years and also for a time in the National Guard. In Austin he was employed by Auto Zone and by Firestone Tire.He is survived by his wife Annyce "Noni" Arendt; son Matthew Arendt; step son David (Cristy) Heenan; three grandchildren; one great grandchild and by his siblings Gary Arendt of Nekoosa, Mary (Edwin) Schruck of Wautoma, Robert (Sherry) Arendt of Libby, MT and Larry (Kayla) Arendt of Nekoosa and by his sister in law Charlene Arendt of Berlin.Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brother Thomas Arendt.