Raymond "Ray" M. Rogers
Wisconsin Rapids - Raymond "Ray" M. Rogers, age 79, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Cranberry Court in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be at 2:30 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Kellner, WI. Rev. Kevin Ader will officiate. Burial will take place at St. John Lutheran Parish Cemetery in the Town of Grant. Visitation for family and friends will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Roger's family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Ray was born May 8, 1940 in Wisconsin Rapids to Verlon and Theresa (Babcock) Rogers. He graduated from Lincoln High School as a member of the Class of 1959. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Marlene Helke, on December 17, 1960. They were blessed with nearly 59 years of memories. Ray worked for Consolweld and Consolidated Papers. He loved the outdoors, whether it was camping, fishing, or hunting with his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his wife, Marlene; his sons, Mark Rogers and Brian (Ann) Rogers; his grandchildren, Justin (Amanda) Rogers and Amanda (Brandon Ziolkowski, fiancé) Rogers; his great-grandchildren: Sophia Rogers, Parker Rogers, and Maggie Ziolkowski; his brother, Gerald (Kathleen) Rogers; his brother-in-law, Marvin (Joan) Helke; and his sister-in-law, Donna Rogers; he is further survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Eva Helke; his siblings: Betty Panzer, Vernon Rogers, Patrick Rogers, Robert Black, and Marion VanErt; he is further preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Betty Kuehl.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Cranberry Court and Heartland Hospice for the care and dedication shown to Ray and the family during this difficult time.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019