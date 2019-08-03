|
|
Raymond R. Anderson
Wisconsin Rapids - Raymond R. Anderson, age 90, of Wisconsin Rapids, went home to be with his Lord on his 90th birthday August 3, 2019 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Wisconsin Rapids.
Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Beth Rohn-Habhegger will officiate. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Mausoleum. Ray's family will greet relatives and friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Ray was born on August 3, 1929 in the Town of Grant, Portage County, WI to Ralph and Ethel (Hakes) Anderson. He graduated from Nekoosa High School in 1946. He married Phyllis Freimund on September 15, 1951. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage. Phyllis preceded Ray in death on January 18, 2004. Ray then married Stella Boyles on November 4, 2006. They were blessed with nearly 11 years of marriage before Stella died on October 27, 2017.
Ray worked on the home farm for 11 years and did various jobs including working for Gross Bros., working as a substitute mail carrier, as a cranberry harvest laborer, as a projectionist at the Highway 13 Drive In and The Wisconsin Theater, as a projectionist in Stevens Point, and as a wholesale salesman for General Distributing. Ray then started his own company, Mid-State Supply. Ray and his wife Phyllis also owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Wisconsin Rapids from 1963-1998 (35 years) and were instrumental in forming the first Wisconsin Dairy Queen Owner's Association. Ray was a member of the Wisconsin Restaurant Owner's Association, was on the Board of Directors for 20 years, and served as President of the Wisconsin River Valley Chapter of the Wisconsin Restaurant Owner's Association.
Ray was a lifelong member of the Kellner Moravian Church, holding every office in the Church and Sunday School. He was a current member of the Wisconsin Rapids Moravian Church.
He joined the Moose Lodge in 1963. He was a 50-year member and Life Member of the Loyal Order of Moose and held various offices including President of the Wisconsin State Moose Association, Governor of Local Moose Lodge, and was the recipient of the Pilgrim Degree of Merit in 1991.
Ray was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting deer, rabbit and squirrel. He was also enjoyed collecting coins. He treasured time spent with his family, especially at the cottage on White Lake in Oconto County.
Ray is survived by four children: Robert (Edna) Anderson, Reedsburg, Tarrence (Bonnie) Anderson, Lake Delton, Candy (John) Oldakowski, Wisconsin Rapids, and Vance (Colleen) Anderson, Sauk City; 10 grandsons; and 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wives Phyllis and Stella, Ray is preceded in death by his son, Brandon T. Anderson who died on July 30, 2014.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2019