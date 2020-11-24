1/1
Raymond W. Kaser
1943 - 2020
Raymond W. Kaser, age 76, of the Town of Rome, Adams County, WI died Thursday November 19, 2020 at Our House Assisted Living Center in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Pastor Joshua Pegram will officiate. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM.

Raymond was born December 29, 1943 in the town of Eau Pleine, Marathon County. He was employed by JI Case in Racine as a painter for many years and in earlier years as a welder. His interests included riding his Harley, hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Raymond is survived by his daughters Amanda Kaser and Raye Jean Kaser; grandchildren Joe Kaser and Shawn Purkis; great grandchildren Lilah, Vayda, Myah and Addi; and sisters Valerie Feddick and Mae Hoernke.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Eugene, Leonard, Alvin "Buddy", Harold, Alice, Phyllis, Jeanette, Marjorie and Mary Jane.





Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
DEC
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Ritchay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
