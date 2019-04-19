Rhita M. Oleson



Wisconsin Rapids - Rhita M. Oleson, 86, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at her home under the care of Aspirus Hospice and her special friend of 17 beautiful years, Michael Shulfer.



Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home. Deacon James Johnston will officiate. Inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Visitation, for family and friends, will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Rhita was born July 18, 1932 to Veronica and Joseph Venckunas. She graduated from Rudolph High School in 1949. She married Don Oleson and was blessed with 52 years together, until his death. Rhita worked at the Lake Aire Supper Club, Preway, Ore-Ida, and McCains, where she received many awards, including a 30-year perfect attendance recognition. In 2003, she met Michael Shulfer, who has been her very close companion. They have travelled to Las Vegas, Reno, Virginia City, Jamaica, and Mexico. She was so happy to see the 7th Wonder of the World - CITZEN ITZA - which made one of her dreams come true.



She loved her flowers and would raise over a thousand plants from seeds. Rhita could be found in her yard every day. Through the years, she received three gardening awards. In 2018, she and Michael received a 5 golden star banner and award for outstanding landscape maintenance and beautification of the community. Rhita loved going to her meetings on Thursdays for the Healthy Eaters group. She was the "sunshine lady" who sent cards to family and friends for all occasions. Rhita would often brighten the days of people in nursing homes with a card. She loved family get-togethers, football and baseball games, races, and traveling to Appleton to the Golden Coral. Rhita was always happy - with a smile on her face - loving life with a positive attitude.



Rhita is survived by her special friend, Michael Shulfer; her daughters and sons-in-law: Linda (Ron) Russell and Sandra (Steve) Reinwand; her grandchildren: Scot Reinwand, Sarah Reinwand, and Jenna Oleson; her great-grandchildren: Maddison Reinwand, Harley Rendmeister, and Serenity Stoffel; her brother and sister-in-law, Rhody and Joyce Venckunas; her step-sister and brother-in-law, Bette and Steve Rodock; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bette and Don Sedall; and her brother-in-law, David Oleson; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Rhita is preceded in death by her sons, Randall Oleson and Rick Oleson; she is further preceded in death by her step-father, Edmund Kowalski.