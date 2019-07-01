Rhonda L. O'Shasky



Rudolph - Rhonda L. O'Shasky, age 63, of Rudolph, WI passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield following a courageous battle with ALS.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph, with Rev. David Bruener and Rev. Clayton Elmhorst officiating. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. Family and friends are invited to attend at time of visitation from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 12:00 Noon until service time on Wednesday at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. An evening Rosary Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



Rhonda was born January 22, 1956 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Gary and Patricia (Williams) Allen.



She married her high school sweetheart, Donald O'Shasky, on May 4, 1974 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage and nine children.



Rhonda's life centered around her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother; the type of mom everyone wanted. She was always there with a hug, a kiss and the words "I Love You". She loved planning monthly birthday celebrations and always looked forward to the annual "O'Shasky Family Fun Day" and Survivor contest. As the family rock, Rhonda was always the first to make and send out birthday and holiday cards and mass texts informing everyone of important information.



Rhonda experienced pain and grief in her life with the tragic loss of both her daughters and a grandson at a young age. She found strength to learn to live again through the love of family and was especially happy when her sons married, and she gained four daughters through marriage.



Rhonda was full of life, energetic and spontaneous. She loved dancing, going to rodeos (especially bull riding), taking long walks with her dog Hannah, and making blankets to give to family. She enjoyed family camping adventures at CERA Park, trips to Bay Beach Amusement Park, and playing games such as Sequence, Life, and Sorry. She loved pizza, popcorn slathered in butter and hash browns (extra crispy of course). As grandma, she spoiled all her grandchildren with treats and was likely responsible for giving every one of them cavities.



Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Don; seven sons and their families: Jade (Mary) O'Shasky and their children Dylan, Alycia, Cassidy, and Nathan (and great-grandson Nash), Joshua (Sarah) O'Shasky, and their children Elliott, Lucille, Everett (and baby O'), Justin (Melissa) O'Shasky and their son Hunter, Jordan (Katie) O'Shasky and their children Lyla, Jenna, Isaac and Jonah, Jameson O'Shasky, Jacob O'Shasky, and Joseph O'Shasky; her mother, Patricia; her siblings: Roxanna, Rick and Robin; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Jim and Rita Janz. She is preceded in death by two daughters, Jamee Lou O'Shasky and Jenna Marie O'Shasky; grandson, Tanner O'Shasky; baby O'; her father, Gary Allen and her step-father, Eli.



The family would like to thank all the health care professionals, especially Kim, Jessica and Chris, and the staff at Mayo Clinic for the wonderful care given to Rhonda. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 1, 2019