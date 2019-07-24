Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hewitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allan Hewitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Allan Hewitt Obituary
Richard Allan Hewitt

Sun City West, AZ - Richard Allan Hewitt, 85, of 12710 West Beechwood Dr. Sun City West, AZ 85375 formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully July 23, 2019, his wife Diane was by his side.

Richard is survived by wife Diane, son Mitchell (Lisa) Hewitt, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, daughter Maria (John) Rosenthal, Danbury, WI, daughter-in-law Renee (Michael) Hewitt, Spooner, WI, brother Robert (Mildred) Hewitt, sisters Judy (Donald) Monroe, Bonnie (Roger) Irwin grandchildren Lucaus, Ned, Erin, Victor, Taylor, Chad and Carrie as well as many nieces, nephews and great grandchilren.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Arizona Adult Care Home for their kindness and support.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 24 to July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.