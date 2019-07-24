|
|
Richard Allan Hewitt
Sun City West, AZ - Richard Allan Hewitt, 85, of 12710 West Beechwood Dr. Sun City West, AZ 85375 formerly of Wisconsin Rapids, WI passed away peacefully July 23, 2019, his wife Diane was by his side.
Richard is survived by wife Diane, son Mitchell (Lisa) Hewitt, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, daughter Maria (John) Rosenthal, Danbury, WI, daughter-in-law Renee (Michael) Hewitt, Spooner, WI, brother Robert (Mildred) Hewitt, sisters Judy (Donald) Monroe, Bonnie (Roger) Irwin grandchildren Lucaus, Ned, Erin, Victor, Taylor, Chad and Carrie as well as many nieces, nephews and great grandchilren.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Arizona Adult Care Home for their kindness and support.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 24 to July 26, 2019