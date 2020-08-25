Richard C. GetsingerWisconsin Rapids - Richard C. Getsinger, age 82, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. Rev. Dennis Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be at Port Edwards Municipal Cemetery with military honored rendered by American Legion Post 9. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Friday, August 28th at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids and from 9:30 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Out of concern for the health and safety of all in attendance, cloth face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and at the church.Richard was born in the Town of Cranmoor, Wood County, WI on May 29, 1938 to Leonard and Laura (Favell) Getsinger. He graduated from Lincoln High School and took night classes at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.He served his country in the United States National Guard for eight months and the United States Air Force for four years, from 1957-1961, and attended A-E School at Sheppard A.F.B. He was stationed at Brooks A.F.B. for two and a half years and spent a year in Iceland. He received an honorable discharge at McGuire A.F.B. in 1961.He married Selma Olson on March 16, 1963 at First English Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They had a wonderful blessed marriage of 57 years.Richard was a third-generation cranberry grower and owned and operated Lester Cranberry Co. in the Town of Cranmoor with his wife, Selma.Richard was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa. He enjoyed going to the Lord's house with family and friends to lift praises to the Lord. He served as president of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, sang in the choir, and went on a mission trip to India. In 1980, he helped build Eyes for Jesus Home for children. Richard and Selma had a singing ministry (New Day Singers) and performed at several churches. Richard was a member of Musicians Union, Wisconsin Rapids, served as clerk for the Town of Cranmoor, and president of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.He liked to hunt and fish, play golf, and shoot trap. He also enjoyed reading and doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles. Richard loved being with his wife and children. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren. Prayer was an important part of Richard's life. After retirement, he enjoyed devotion time with Selma and spent many early morning hours praying. Every day was a journey of new experiences with the blessing to have his son Tim and Tim's wife Tammy by his side. What a joy to live and go through life with Jesus and a wonderful wife, kids, grandkids, and friends.Richard is survived by his loving wife, Selma; son, Tim (Tammy) Getsinger of Babcock, WI; grandchildren: Gavin (Bre) Getsinger, Victoria (Trevor) Distasio, Marcus Getsinger, and Kellen Getsinger; three great-grandchildren: Lily, Owen, and Rakahn; brother, Victor (Linda) Getsinger of Phoenix, AZ; sisters, Carrie (Ralph) Tritz of Pittsville, WI and Joyce Getsinger of Wisconsin Rapids; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Willie (Kay) Finifrock of Barnum, MN, Cal (Carmen) Olson of Greenwood, IN, Sandy Long of Menomonie, WI, Sonya Gilgenbach of Menomonie, WI, and Joye Dimka of Wisconsin Rapids. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Coleman; daughter, Tanya Getsinger; and sister, Alice Schroeder.Richard's family requests that any memorials be designated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Nekoosa.