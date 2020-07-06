Richard D. BudzinskiRudolph - Richard D. Budzinski, age 72, of Rudolph, died peacefully at Aspirus Riverview Hospital on July 2, 2020.Funeral services will be at 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Kilian's Cemetery in Blenker, WI, at a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at St. Philip's prior to the service. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family.Rich was born on July 8, 1947, in Stevens Point to the late Alex and Madlin (Marge) Budzinski. He married Joanne Altmann on April 22, 1995, in Blenker, WI.Rich was drafted into the U.S. Army from June 26, 1968, to February 14, 1970, serving his time in Vietnam. He worked at Preway in Wisconsin Rapids and The Feed Mill Inc. in Rudolph until both businesses closed. He also did fieldwork for his best friend Jack Reber for many years. On March 1, 2002, he proudly opened Rich's Chainsaw Sales & Service in Rudolph. He was very talented at repairing used chainsaws, lawn mowers, and any small engines, and worked at his shop until the time of his death. Rich enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and watching NASCAR races, anything about history, and old Westerns on TV. He also enjoyed scrapping for metals.Rich is survived by his wife, Joanne; brothers Alex (Lea), Michael (Jan), John (Donna), Leonard (Sue), and Edward (Diane); sisters Mary Ann Joosten, Dorothy Handrick, Margaret Dorshorst Zimmerman, Theresa (Roger) Peters, and Alice Mayer; and numerous nieces and nephews.He is also survived by in-laws Jim (Judy) Altmann, Bev (Duke) Weidman, Karen (Bill) Cherney, Susie Pankratz, and Deb (Dan) Novotny.He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law Eugene Joosten, Warren Handrick, Darwin Dorshorst, Robert Zimmerman, Michael Mayer and Roger Pankratz; and four nephews and two nieces.He was a member of American Legion Post 485 and the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 101.Memorials and donations will be given to Aspirus Riverview Hospital Cancer Care because of the wonderful care they gave Richard.Due to concerns with COVID-19, we will be following social distancing guidelines and seats for the funeral will be limited. Masks will be left to the individual's discretion.