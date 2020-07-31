Richard D. Uher
Rudolph - Richard Dale Uher, age 61, of Rudolph, WI, died Friday, July 3, 2020 in El Progresso, Yora, Honduras where he lived part time while serving as a missionary.
Richard was born July 17, 1958 in Marshfield, WI to Melvin and Rose (Haas) Uher. After graduating from Lincoln High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served for 12 years stationed in San Diego, CA and also Japan and Korea.
He was employed by the US Department of Transportation as an air traffic controller for 37 years. He received many "honor awards" while working as an air traffic controller.
After retiring from his career, he spent time in Honduras as a missionary, working with students and adults teaching the English language and bible classes. He also assisted the Honduran people with medical services, helped build homes, and helped install a clean water plant with the Living Waters Foundation.
Richard also hosted several missionary groups from the United States that travelled to Honduras to help with projects such as repairing homes, teaching religion, child rearing, and fun things like games and socializing. He often remarked on how grateful the Honduran people were for any assistance they received.
Richard is survived by his mother, Rose Uher of Rudolph, WI; his children: Matthew (Amanda) Uher, Gretchen (Chance) Wagner, and Annaleise Uher; his step-children: Kelly (James), Lanny, and Logan (Katy); and his sister, Kathleen (Rusty) Matthews. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Uher and son, Zachary Uher.
A memorial service with military rites will take place at a later date in Wisconsin Rapids. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
Memorials received by the family will be used to sponsor the three students that Richard sponsored to finish high school in Honduras. Memorials may also be directed to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.