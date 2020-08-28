Richard D. Uher
Rudolph - Richard Dale Uher, age 61, of Rudolph, WI, died Friday, July 3, 2020 in El Progresso, Yora, Honduras where he lived part time while serving as a missionary.
Services will be at 12:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. A time of visitation for relatives and friends will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Military honors will be rendered by VFW Post 2534 of Wisconsin Rapids. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net
.
Memorials received by the family will be used to sponsor the three students that Richard sponsored to finish high school in Honduras. Memorials may also be directed to St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids.