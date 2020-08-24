1/
Richard G. "Dick" Allen
Richard G. "Dick" Allen

Marshfield - Richard G. (Dick) Allen, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center.

Richard was born on April 4, 1934 in Madison, Wisconsin, to Louis W. and Sarah Helen (Thompson) Allen.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War.

Richard married Thelma M. Rosio in 1957 and they are divorced. He later married Kathleen J. Huber Heise in 1990.

Richard joined his father's business L.W. Allen, Inc, a distributor of pumps for municipalities, and later became president after his father's retirement. He continued to consult with municipalities after leaving L.W. Allen, Inc.

Richard enjoyed trains and was a pilot, learning to fly during his military service.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen and children from his first marriage, Richard J. (Leslie) Allen, Susan (Kenneth) Owens and Tammy Allen. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Hans Walor, Taylor (fiancé - Ed) Allen, Curtis Owens and Jessica Owens. He is further survived by his brother, Louis Eugene Allen.

There will be no public funeral service.

Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com




Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rembs Funeral Home
300 South Oak Avenue
Marshfield, WI 54449
(715) 387-1242
