Richard J. Olsen, age 95, passed away at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Wisconsin Rapids on Monday, March 11, 2019, surrounded with the love of his children and grandchildren.



Richard, the eldest of 3 children, was born on August 25, 1923, to John and Ruby (Hanifin) Olsen in the Town of Sigel. He attended Turner Grade School and graduated from Lincoln High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Army until he was called home to attend to his ailing father. He was a member of the Vesper American Legion Auxiliary Unit 520 and was a recipient of a Quilt of Valor in December 2017.



He married Marjorie J. McTavish on September 20, 1950. They enjoyed 53 years of marriage until Marge's passing in June of 2004. He farmed in the Town of Sigel and served on the Town Board for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting, was a true Packer Backer and a Brewers fan, and enjoyed sports whether it be football or baseball, the pros or the area high schools, and spending time with family and friends over a cup of coffee or a good game of cards. After Marge's passing, "The Lodge" became the central station for his many friends and neighbors to stop by for a cup of coffee and good conversation (and perhaps a sweet or two). His kind spirit will be with us forever.



Richard is survived by his children Sally (Keith) Akavickas of Wausau; Douglas Olsen (Lisa Rasmussen) of Wisconsin Rapids; Karen Thompson of Bartlett, IL; David (Jennifer) Olsen of Weston; Ronald (Linda) Olsen, Laurie Ziolkowski, Jerry (Julie) Olsen, and Pamela Lovesee (Russ Ginter), all of Wisconsin Rapids, 13 grandchildren Tammy Nicholson, Erica Olsen, Vanessa Haferman, Ashley Sabo, Lindsey Thompson, Samantha Olsen, Nicholas Olsen, Nolan Olsen, Andrea Blakely, Brandon Ziolkowski, Danielle Sekel, Angela Przybylski and Bradley Olsen, and 5 great grandchildren Miranda Hoffman, McKaylie Morter, Destiny Crump, Lumen Przybylski and Maggie Ziolkowski, one sister, Dorothy Hahn, of Pittsville, along with nieces and nephews and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie; his parents; one daughter, Barbara; sons-in-law Randy Ziolkowski, Bruce Lovesee, and Scott Thompson; sister Eleanor O'Keefe; and two brothers-in-law, Donald O'Keefe and Marvin Hahn.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of his life with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church in Vesper at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will be held at Ritchay Funeral Home on Friday, March 15 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and at the church Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Vesper.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Atrium for the wonderful care and friendship they gave to Richard over the last 15 months and Heartland Hospice over the past weeks. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary