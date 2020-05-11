|
|
Richard J. Teske
Wisconsin Rapids - Richard J. Teske, age 68, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Edenbrook of Wisconsin Rapids.
A private family graveside service will take place in the Almond Village Cemetery at a later date. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Richard was born June 28, 1951 to Richard and LaRayne (Lukasavitz) Teske. He was a 1969 graduate of Assumption High School. Richard worked in the sales department for Seafoam for 15 years retiring in 2013. He enjoyed fishing, following local sports and motorcycles.
Richard is survived by his brother, Alan (Jill) Teske of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two sisters, Mary Kay (Greg Landry) Guth of Portland, OR and Sara (Erik) Heggland of Boise, ID; two uncles, Wayne Teske of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Carl Teske of Sun Prairie, WI; one aunt, Audrey Klesmit of Scottsdale, AZ and is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard Teske, mother, LaRayne Guth and stepfather, Leonard Guth.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020