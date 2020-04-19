|
|
Richard "Rick" James Potter
Nekoosa - Rick Potter, 67, of Nekoosa, passed away unexpectantly on Tuesday, April 14th at Wausau Aspirus Hospital.
Mr. Potter was born Nov. 1952, in Wisconsin Rapids. He married Sandra M. DeByl on August 14, 1999. He lived most of his life in Wisconsin Rapids working as a K-12 school counselor for over 20 years. He was well liked by and did a lot of good for many children.
He enlisted in the Navy in 1981 and served as a Naval Flight Officer until 1984. His military service and cross country bicycle trip from the east coast to the west coast were important accomplishments for him in his life.
Rick loved nature and valued the environment. He was an active member and contributor to the Port Edwards Lions Club, air and water quality groups, and wildlife rehab, especially the Raptor Education Group in Antigo. Rick was instrumental in helping to establish solar panels on the McMillan Library roof.
Rick was a very kind and generous man. His way of living his life was to do no harm and to leave the world a better place. He loved to read and learn and was always there for people who needed help. Rick was generous in his life and he was generous in his death. As an organ donor he has already helped to save at least one life. His donations will help to improve the quality and length of life for others.
Rick was predeceased by his father Raymond and sister Sandra. Survivors of his immediate family include his wife, Sandra "Sam" DeByl, his mother Betty Ann Potter, his brother Michael Potter (Linda), and sister Linda Freund (Michael Murray).
Also several wonderful nieces and nephews and their children.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Also a memorial will be established by his family at a later time. Rick will be missed.
Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020