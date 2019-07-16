Richard "Dick" Krohn



Wisconsin Rapids - Richard W. Krohn, age 67, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Tomah VA Medical Center in Tomah, WI.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Joshua Pegram will officiate. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 19 and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the church.



Richard "Dick" was born July 5, 1952 in Wisconsin Rapids to Thomas and Patricia (Kelly) Arpin. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1970. After high school, he joined the United States Airforce and served during the Vietnam War. While stationed in Thailand, he met his beloved wife, Wannee and the two were married on March 6, 1974 in Thailand.



After returning from military service, Dick completed police officer training at North Central Technical Institute in Wausau, WI. After graduation he joined the Wood County Sherriff's Department as a deputy, where he would serve for 28 years before becoming a sergeant for the department in the Wood County Jail. He retired after 32 years of dedicated service to the department.



Dick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked to take his bird dogs pheasant hunting and shooting sporting clays, trap and skeet with friends and family. Dick had a passion for aviation and was a licensed private pilot for many years. In earlier years, he enjoyed downhill skiing and raced motocross. He passed his love for fishing and motorcycles to his sons.



Dick was also an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He loved to read, watch Western movies and enjoyed getting out on the golf course every now and then. Most of all, Dick was a huge supporter of his two boys and their endeavors. He was there to support and cheer them on while they played various sports and was a huge supporter of their Tae Kwon Do training and was even awarded an honorary black belt for his efforts.



Dick is survived by two sons: Pete (Julie) Krohn- Chaska, MN and Eric Krohn (Kylee Hett)-Wisconsin Rapids; grandchildren: Halle Hickman, Kellen Krohn, Ollie Krohn, Bridget Hanneman and Brody Krohn; his former wife, Wannee Krohn- Wisconsin Rapids; one sister: Kelly (Charlie) Schultz- Wisconsin Rapids; and three brothers: Timm (Sue) Krohn, Mike (Amber) Krohn and Dan (Brenda) Krohn, all of Wisconsin Rapids. He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Patricia Krohn and J. Thomas Krohn; and his biological father, Thomas Arpin.



Memorials may be designated to the Tomah VA Medical Center PTSD Unit or to the . Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 16 to July 17, 2019