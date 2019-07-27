Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
Richard M. Duda

Richard M. Duda Obituary
Richard M. Duda

Stevens Point - Richard M. Duda

Of 2704 County Road PP, Town of Linwood, Stevens Point died early Thursday afternoon July 25, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his loving family at his side.

Age 84 Richard was born May 26, 1935 in Stevens Point. He was the son of the late Joseph and Anna "Wanda" (Guziak) Duda. He attended local schools. His marriage to the former Shirley Stanchik took place on October 13, 1956 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After their marriage the couple settled in the Stevens Point area. His wife Shirley survives.

Richard worked on the family dairy farm, Soo Line Railroad and later for Redi-Mix Concrete Co. as a truck driver, retiring in 2003. Even after retirement he continued his love for farming.

Richard was an avid hunter, where he raised and trained his own dogs where he used them hunting bear, coyotes and foxes.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial in Richard's name will be established at a later date.

Survivors include his wife Shirley, his children; Cindy (Donald) Olds, Linda (Marv) Simcakoski, Duane (Tami) Duda and Kelly (Ralph) Reed all of Stevens Point. Further survived by 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, two sister in laws; Delores Duda and Marge Stanchik and one brother in law James Stanchik.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons Jason and Jarod, his brother Eugene "Gene", and two sisters Geraldine Kinney and Dolores Lang.

Funeral Services will be at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday July 30, 2019 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. Pastor Alan Duda officiating. Family and friends may call after 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home until the time for services. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 27 to July 29, 2019
