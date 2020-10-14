Richard Maeder

Richard MaederWisconsin Rapids - Richard "Dick" Maeder, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Cranberry Court Assisted Living Community in Wisconsin Rapids surrounded by his children.Due to Covid-19 concerns, private services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are being provided by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Richard was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on May 23, 1935 to Ezra and Sophia (Saeger) Maeder. He graduated from Lincoln High School in May of 1953. Richard served in the US Navy from 1953 to 1957 where he attained the rank of Radioman Petty Officer 2nd Class.He married Marilyn M. Johnson on July 17, 1954 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They enjoyed 60 year of marriage prior to Marilyn's passing on April 28, 2014.Richard worked at Consolidated Papers for 38 years, retiring in 1995 as Mill Sales Service Supervisor.Richard enjoyed choir singing starting in high school, in the Navy's Blue Jackets Choir, and as a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church choir. He also served as a church usher and was a member of the Elks Lodge and VFW. He volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America and regularly volunteered locally at Riverview Hospital and at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco, TX when wintering in Texas.His God, church, wife, and family were the love of his life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Marilyn, to all parts of the world. They visited all of Europe, Scandinavian Countries, United Kingdom, North Africa, the Maritimes, all 50 United States, much of Canada and Mexico and went on five cruises.Survivors include his daughter Rhonda (Gary) Thompson, Wisconsin Rapids; son Michael (Carol) Maeder, Plover; seven grandchildren: Katie (Drew) Urban, Kallie (Bryan) Keith, Matthew Maeder, Sarah Molina, Emily Maeder, Mark (Dacota) Maeder, and Luke Maeder; eight great grandchildren: Denali, Phoenix, Ducati, Christian, Bryleigh, Grayson, Beckham, and Elianna; sister: Isla Pelot and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, daughter Pamela Sue, brothers Arvid Maeder and Llewellyn Maeder; father and mother-in-law John and Ruth (Anderson) Johnson; sister-in-law Jeanette Maeder; and brother-in-law Ignatius Pelot.The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice and Cranberry Court Assisted Living Community for their exceptional care and concern for Richard.Memorials may designated to Heartland Hospice or Never Forgotten Honor Flight.