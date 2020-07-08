Richard McMahon

Richard McMahonWisconsin Rapids - Richard E. McMahon, age 77, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.Funeral Mass will be 1:30 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. Philip's Catholic Church, Rudolph, WI. Fr. Janusz Kowalski will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday at St. Philip's Church from 12:00 PM - 1:30PM. Burial at All Souls Cemetery, Rudolph, WI. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family. Due to Covid-19, social distancing rules will be followed.Richard was born September 3, 1942 in Venus, NE, the oldest of Richard Sr. and Dixie (Ickler) McMahon. Richard Jr. went to school in Nebraska until he was a 10th grader and then moved to Rudolph, WI where he finished high school. He worked as a young man on his Father's farm and drove milk truck for Sigel Cheese Co. Later years, he worked for Consolidated Papers for 40 years. He retired in 2004.Richard married Rosemary Panko on September 28, 1963 and the marriage ended in divorce. They had six children, Roland (Peggy) McMahon of Stevens Point, WI, Rhonda Coates of Sheboygan, WI, Renee Quinnell of Pittsville, WI, Rena (Darin) Laska of Bancroft, WI, Roxann O'Rourke (Keith) of Kansas, and Rosanne (Dan) Feistel of Weyauwega, WI.Richard then married Donna Wydra on July 23, 1988 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI and they had two children, Dixie McMahon (Daniel) of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Devon McMahon (Kaylee) of Plover, WI.Richard enjoyed taking people on ATV trips and eating out with family and friends. He also enjoyed taking vacations with his family going many places in the United States.Richard is survived by his wife, Donna; eight children (listed above); nine grandchildren, Justin McMahon, Jason McMahon, Lexi (Andy) Peterson, Stephanie Quinnell (Harrison), Jennifer Quinnell, J.T. Quinnell, Hunter Laska, Forest Laska and Tyler Feistel; one great-grandson, Ames Peterson; brother, Robin (Judy) McMahon of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; two sisters, Joy (Robert) Ziemann of Wisconsin Rapids, WI and Ginger (Delbert) Jeffrey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; brother-in-law, Donald Pospisiel.Richard was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and brother-in-law, Darlene (Dick) Trickle and Linda Pospisiel.