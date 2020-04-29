|
Richard Oleson
Nekoosa - Richard N. Oleson, age 85, of Nekoosa passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at his home.
Private family services will be held. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Richard was born February 18, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids to Henry and Emma (Jensen) Oleson. He married Janet Wipfli on April 21, 1956 in Port Edwards. She died June 24, 2000. For 38 years Richard was an electrician at Georgia Pacific (Domtar), retiring on January 1, 1991 as maintenance supervisor.
Richard served in the US Army from 1954 - 1955 in the 73rd Combat Engineers Battalion. He also served as treasurer for the township of Port Edwards for 32 years. Richard's number one priority was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed greatly by all of them.
He is survived by his children Michael (Dottye) Oleson of Elk Mound, Mark (Kelly) Oleson of Lena, IL, Brian (Michele) Oleson of Nekoosa, Brent (Julie) Oleson of Camp Douglas and Marcia (Mitchell) Gile of Nekoosa; special friend Clara Green; 16 grandchildren Traiden (Alicen), Justin (Abbie), Elecia (friend Craig), Bryndon (Erin), Jori (fiancé Jason), Jace, Adam, Rachel Graves (Rodd), Amanda, Emma (fiancé Simon), Ben (Amanda), Eric, Zach (friend Kaylee), Stephanie, Nick Gile (Lisa) and Demi Schwingle (Jesse); great grandchildren Stella, Delaney, Ellie, Maggie, Piper, Charles, Henry, Finley, Paige, Francis, Phoebe, Parker, Adria and Payton; his brothers Henry (Angie) Oleson and Harold (Karen) Oleson and sister in law Janice Wipfli.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters Elaine (Gerald) Cattanach and LaVerne (Edwin) Kauth; and brothers in law Thomas Wipfli and Gary (Martha) Wipfli.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020