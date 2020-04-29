Services
Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
615 First St.
Nekoosa, WI 54457
715-886-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Oleson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Oleson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Oleson Obituary
Richard Oleson

Nekoosa - Richard N. Oleson, age 85, of Nekoosa passed away Monday April 27, 2020 at his home.

Private family services will be held. Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Richard was born February 18, 1935 in Wisconsin Rapids to Henry and Emma (Jensen) Oleson. He married Janet Wipfli on April 21, 1956 in Port Edwards. She died June 24, 2000. For 38 years Richard was an electrician at Georgia Pacific (Domtar), retiring on January 1, 1991 as maintenance supervisor.

Richard served in the US Army from 1954 - 1955 in the 73rd Combat Engineers Battalion. He also served as treasurer for the township of Port Edwards for 32 years. Richard's number one priority was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed greatly by all of them.

He is survived by his children Michael (Dottye) Oleson of Elk Mound, Mark (Kelly) Oleson of Lena, IL, Brian (Michele) Oleson of Nekoosa, Brent (Julie) Oleson of Camp Douglas and Marcia (Mitchell) Gile of Nekoosa; special friend Clara Green; 16 grandchildren Traiden (Alicen), Justin (Abbie), Elecia (friend Craig), Bryndon (Erin), Jori (fiancé Jason), Jace, Adam, Rachel Graves (Rodd), Amanda, Emma (fiancé Simon), Ben (Amanda), Eric, Zach (friend Kaylee), Stephanie, Nick Gile (Lisa) and Demi Schwingle (Jesse); great grandchildren Stella, Delaney, Ellie, Maggie, Piper, Charles, Henry, Finley, Paige, Francis, Phoebe, Parker, Adria and Payton; his brothers Henry (Angie) Oleson and Harold (Karen) Oleson and sister in law Janice Wipfli.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sisters Elaine (Gerald) Cattanach and LaVerne (Edwin) Kauth; and brothers in law Thomas Wipfli and Gary (Martha) Wipfli.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feldner/Ritchay Funeral Home
Download Now