Mission Hills Mortuary - Mission Hills
11160 Stranwood Ave
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(818) 361-7387
Richard Truchinski
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
San Fernando Mission Cemetery
Richard Orin Truchinski Sr. Obituary
Adelanto, CA - Richard Orin Truchinski Sr., 78, passed away on 12/11/19 peacefully in his sleep.

The graveside service will be held 11AM on 12/23/19 at San Fernando Mission Cemetery. Funeral arrangements handled by Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary.

Richard was born on May 29th, 1941. He graduated Alexander High School and after joined the United States Army. He served as a helicopter mechanic for 5 years. Richard worked in aerospace for over 35 years. First with TWA and then United airlines as an aircraft mechanic.

Richard enjoyed air shows, car shows, motorcycle rides, camping, fishing, traveling and spending time with family. He loved dogs especially his beloved yellow labrador Hector.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents Emil and Esther Truchinski, his wife Rosemary Jo Walters-Truchinski, his brothers Roland Truchinski and Lawrence Truchinski, his sister Eva Kissner and his grandson James Stephen Brockman Jr.

Richard is survived by his sisters Violet Estowski and Jeanette Harmel, his children Richard Truchinski Jr., Anne Brockman, Catherine Truchinski, Matthew Truchinski, Maria Bolin, Elizabeth Resella, Jane Lewis and Rosa Truchinski, 18 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
