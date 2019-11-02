|
Richard W. "Duke" Ellingson
Wisconsin Rapids - Richard W. "Duke" Ellingson, age 74, of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at his residence.
Funeral services for Richard will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Joshua Pegram will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post #9 of Wisconsin Rapids.
Richard was born on June 20, 1945 in Wisconsin Rapids to the late Clarence and Myrtle (Dusterdeck) Ellingson. Upon graduation from high school, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. He was stationed for a time in Germany. Richard married Mary Schladweiler on July 5, 1969. He worked for Consolidated Papers for over 35 years.
Richard enjoyed coaching baseball, fishing, ice fishing, hunting, traveling all over and helping his friends and family with whatever they needed. Richard loved attending any sporting event he could and was usually found sitting down the first baseline of the baseball field. Most importantly was the time he was able to spend with his family which included attending many of his grandchildren's events.
Richard is survived by his sons Lance Ellingson of North English, IA, Kelly (Lori) Ellingson of Belvidere, IL, grandchildren Zakary, Ryan, Brock and Owen Ellingson, sister Pauline (Jan) Ellingson and former spouse Mary Ellingson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dewey Ellingson and brothers Clarence and William Ellingson.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2019