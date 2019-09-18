Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard W. VanAlstine


1958 - 2019
Richard W. VanAlstine Obituary
Richard W. VanAlstine

Arkdale - Richard W. VanAlstine, age 61, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Father Valentine will officiate. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Richard was born September 4, 1958, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin to Robert and Charlotte (Walsh) VanAlstine. He graduated from Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Richard married Donna M. Vechinski on July 15, 1989, in Adams, Wisconsin. He loved spending time with his family & good friends, the outdoors, riding his motorcycle, gardening, his three dogs, Otis, Leroy & Bailey, and cat Baby. Richard was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and lifelong member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Charlotte; brothers, David VanAlstine & Robert Thomas; nephew, Donald VanAlstine, and sister-in-law, Betty VanAlstine. Richard is survived by his wife, Donna VanAlstine; daughter, Michelle (Robert) Wilhorn; son, Scott (Shereen Lindsay) Ostruske; daughter, Shannon (Paul) Schanen; grandchildren, Austin, Skyler, Alisa, Emily, and Allison; brothers, Jon VanAlstine, Steven (Nancy) VanAlstine, and Tom VanAlstine. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. www.roseberrys.com.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
