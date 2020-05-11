|
|
Ricky C. Sweet
Wisconsin Rapids - Ricky C. Sweet, age 64, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of Ricky's life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Ricky was born on April 16, 1956 to John and Jean (Hancock) Sweet in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ricky married Debra Cummings on June 11, 1977 in Plainfield, WI. They were blessed with 41 years of marriage. Rick drove semi cross country for many years.
Ricky was an avid VW enthusiast, collecting many cars and memorabilia. He enjoyed BMX racing with his children and grandchildren. Rick was the jokester of the family and will be deeply missed by all.
Rick is survived by his loving wife Debra; children: Joseph (Jill) Sweet, Jacob (Tayler) Sweet, Jesse Sweet and Jennah Sweet; father, John Sweet; grandchildren: Austin (Chloe), Steven (Cheyenne), Faith, Ayden, Gavyn, Rylen, Jaxson, JJ, Jameson, Jenson, Lexi, Rodney, Madison, Cayman, and Owen; three brothers: John (Adriana) Sweet, Randy (Monica) Sweet and Dan (Roxanne) Sweet; two sisters: Julie (Darwin) Lee, and Brenda (Darren) Sweet-Smith; sisters-in-law: Cindy Pionek, Roberta Newhauser, Darlene (Eric) Dickmann, Arlene (Tom) Dampier, and Linda Wilson; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Cummings. Ricky is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Ricky is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Sweet; sister, Rhonda Sweet; father-in-law, Albion Cummings; brothers-in-law: Kenneth Cummings and Robert Wilson; and one grandson, Damien Sweet.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020