Services
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
(715) 423-5460
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
2201 Chestnut Street
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Pine Grove Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky C. Sweet


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ricky C. Sweet Obituary
Ricky C. Sweet

Wisconsin Rapids - Ricky C. Sweet, age 64, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A celebration of Ricky's life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.

Ricky was born on April 16, 1956 to John and Jean (Hancock) Sweet in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Ricky married Debra Cummings on June 11, 1977 in Plainfield, WI. They were blessed with 41 years of marriage. Rick drove semi cross country for many years.

Ricky was an avid VW enthusiast, collecting many cars and memorabilia. He enjoyed BMX racing with his children and grandchildren. Rick was the jokester of the family and will be deeply missed by all.

Rick is survived by his loving wife Debra; children: Joseph (Jill) Sweet, Jacob (Tayler) Sweet, Jesse Sweet and Jennah Sweet; father, John Sweet; grandchildren: Austin (Chloe), Steven (Cheyenne), Faith, Ayden, Gavyn, Rylen, Jaxson, JJ, Jameson, Jenson, Lexi, Rodney, Madison, Cayman, and Owen; three brothers: John (Adriana) Sweet, Randy (Monica) Sweet and Dan (Roxanne) Sweet; two sisters: Julie (Darwin) Lee, and Brenda (Darren) Sweet-Smith; sisters-in-law: Cindy Pionek, Roberta Newhauser, Darlene (Eric) Dickmann, Arlene (Tom) Dampier, and Linda Wilson; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Cummings. Ricky is further survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Ricky is preceded in death by his mother, Jean Sweet; sister, Rhonda Sweet; father-in-law, Albion Cummings; brothers-in-law: Kenneth Cummings and Robert Wilson; and one grandson, Damien Sweet.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from May 11 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ricky's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now