Ricky Marti
Wisconsin Rapids - Ricky ("Rick") Ralph Marti, age 65, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully while embraced by his immediate family on August 23, 2020 as the last light of sunset faded across the Wisconsin River on Riverview Hospital, ending his perseverant 3+ year battle with multiple cancers.
He was born May 03, 1955 to Marvin Marti and Alice (nee O'Shasky) Marti in Wauwatosa, WI. Rick attended grade school at Milwaukee East Elementary, followed by Milwaukee West High School until the 11th grade, enjoying both wrestling and football extracurriculars. Thereafter, he relocated to the Wisconsin Rapids area with his family in and eventually received his GED at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.
Rick ventured the outdoors at his every opportunity, never missing the chance for adventure along a back road or a river bend. He was a skilled and tactical hunter and fisherman, passing on this love and energy to his family, friends and anyone else who wanted to join or chat about their experiences. When at home, he was also a self-taught resourceful cook, taking advantage of the bounty nature provided him and elevating too often underappreciated simple ingredients to their fullest. He also was extremely sociable and a particularly great host, often enjoying the company of family and friends over spirited cribbage or other card matches or cheering on the Packers and Brewers.
Rick's unyielding life of hard work extended across a variety of opportunities and occupations, including work at the Milwaukee Foundry, Northern Steel Castings, Del Monte, various cranberry marshes in the Central Wisconsin area, and most recently, as a Maintenance and Facilities Laborer. His hard work was perhaps only outshined by his resourcefulness and craftiness gained through his trades occupations, often making hand-made momentos for his family and friends as gifts, customizing outdoor gear to improve functionality, and also the occasional woodworking project.
In 1979, he met Charlene (Wolff) Marti and they were married on June 19, 1987 in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. In May 1990, they greeted their only child, Aaron Marti, into the world. Despite a divorce in 1994, the family remained friends venturing Central Wisconsin's outdoors and creating memories together as they were able-- inspiring Aaron to take on Rick's underlying "Wanderlust" and deep appreciation of the natural world through travels and enjoyment of the same pastimes.
Rick is survived by sister Carol (Bill) Vian of West Allis; Brothers Donnie Marti of Wisconsin Rapids, Roger Marti of Milwaukee, and Gary Marti of Oregon; as well as 7 beloved nieces and nephews and their 8 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marvin Marti and Alice (nee O'Shasky) Marti; his sister Janet Ashford; brothers Bob, Marvin, Ronald and Robert; and sister-in-law Janis Horvath-Marti.
Funeral services will be provided by Herman-Taylor Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, with visitation starting at 11:00 am and a memorial service at 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
in honor of Rick.
The family understands and respects those that will only be able to attend in spirit given the ongoing pandemic. The family thanks the countless doctors, nurses and staff at Aspirus Wausau and Riverview hospitals for their skilled and compassionate care for Rick throughout his diagnosis, treatment, and helping him find peace in his final days.