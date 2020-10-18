Rita J. JanzRudolph - Rita J. Janz, 76, of Rudolph, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Rudolph. Father Janusz Kowalski will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00 P.M until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM. until the time of services. Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Rudolph. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home of Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.Rita was born March 2, 1944 in Wisconsin Rapids to Wm. Henry and Mary Olive (Mullen) Van De Loop. She graduated from Assumption High School in 1962. She married James W. Janz on January 26, 1963 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wisconsin Rapids. She worked at Wisconsin Finance Company for one year and then was a homemaker for her family.Over the years, Rita enjoyed bowling, sewing, counted cross stitch, quilting, gardening, canning, playing bridge, working at church, singing in the church choir for over 30 years and creating homemade greeting cards for many friends, family, homebound individuals and charitable organizations. She belonged to St. Philip Christian Mothers, Wood County Association for Home and Community Education and the National Catholic Society of Foresters.Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, James; son Mark of Medford, OR, son Martin of Phoenix, AZ, daughter Rae Ann of Soldiers Grove, WI, son Scott (Michele) of Stevens Point. She has two grandsons, Justin and Jason Henslee. She is further survived by sister, Karen Van De Loop of Combermere, Ontario, Canada and sister-in-law Marlis (Dave) Patrykus of Wisconsin Rapids.Rita is predeceased by her parents, infant daughter Marlene, brother Wm. "Bud" Van De Loop, Jr., and his wife (Karen), parents-in-law Wilbur and Eleanor (Sawaska) Janz, and sister-in-law Lois (John) Paulus.A special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Riverview Cancer Center for their care.Memorials can be sent to St. Philip the Apostle Church of Rudolph or the Portage County Humane Society.