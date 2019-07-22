Rita M. Hanson



Wisconsin Rapids - Rita M. Hanson, 81, of Wisconsin Rapids, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Arborview Court.



Services will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold and Rev. Michael Hanson will officiate. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home and on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the church. Herman-Taylor Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Hanson Family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylorfuneralhome.net.



Rita was born August 10, 1937 in Lansing, Iowa to John and Edythe (Kelley) Beffa. She was the first of three children, followed by her sister Cleta "Wyldemoon" and her brother Jim. In high school she met Dan while waitressing at his parent's supper club in De Soto. After graduation she enrolled in nursing school, but shortly after starting decided she was ready to marry. Dan and Rita were united in marriage on November 26, 1955. The couple was blessed with two wonderful boys, Brian and Erik.



She was a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandma, great-grandma, and friend. Rita loved to travel with her family, especially when the kids were young. She enjoyed knitting and spoiling her children and grandchildren. As the kids grew, one of her greatest pleasures was cooking for them and their friends. Whether a small or large group, she wanted to be sure that all were satisfied. Once the kids entered school she went to work as an accounting clerk. Dan and Rita moved to Wisconsin Rapids in 1995 and enjoyed many years spending time with family and traveling. Rita is loved and will be deeply missed.



Rita is survived by her loving husband, Dan; sons, Brian (Thea) Hanson of Wisconsin Rapids and Erik (Sayaka) Hanson of Woodinville, WA; grandchildren, Rev. Michael (Kristen) Hanson, Patrick Hanson, Danji Hanson and Niji Hanson; and great-grandchildren, Kathryn and Nathan. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Janet Beffa and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her sister Cleta and her brother Jim.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Immanuel Lutheran Church (General Fund) or the . The family is thankful for the dedicated staff of Arborview Court, INCLUSA, and Heartland Hospice. The people from these organizations not only provided daily care for Rita, but also supported the family with their smiles and caring spirit which God blessed them with. Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune from July 22 to July 23, 2019