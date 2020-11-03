Robert A. PlowmanWisconsin Rapids - Robert A. Plowman, age 92, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.Services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Herman-Taylor Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Rev. Jonathan Petzold will officiate. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.Robert Allen Plowman was born June 5, 1928 in Fairchild, Wisconsin to Harold and Ruby (Ferguson) Plowman Sr. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids in 1946, and went on to serve his country in the United States Army Air Corps during the Korean Conflict.Bob was united in marriage to Shirley Dhein on September 15, 1956 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids. They were blessed with 64 years of marriage and four children.Bob worked for Consolidated Papers Inc. in the Biron Division as a turbine operator for over 40 years until his retirement.He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking and fishing. He liked shooting pool, bowling and going to the races. He also enjoyed helping family with various home projects and just going for rides.Bob is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; four children: Tim (Barbara) Plowman of Port Edwards, Roger (Cathy) Plowman and Vicki (Scott) Stoflet of Wisconsin Rapids, and Janie (Mike) Van Maastricht of Iola, WI; eight grandchildren: Emily Plowman (Eric Adamski), Tiffany (Brian) Van Eperen, Haley (Kody) Casper, Cole (Crystal) Plowman, Jake (Sarah) Baumann, Lucas Stoflet, Wesley Plowman, and Michael Van Maastricht Jr.; 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah, Madison, Riley, Eli, Sam, Kinsley, Camden, Emery, Hunter, Chase and Hoyt; and in-laws: Shirley Wagner, Joyce Plowman, Rita Plowman, Marcie Plowman, Bobette Plowman, Vernon Dhein, Irene Wolosek, Leona Dhein, and Herbert (Bonnie) Dhein Jr. He is preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings: John Plowman, Wilbur Plowman, Iola Olds, Darrell Plowman, Larry Plowman, Linda Holden and Harold Plowman Jr.Bob's family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Riverview Hospital ICU for the exceptional care they provided.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.