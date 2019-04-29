|
Robert A. Shafer
Plainfield - Robert "Bob" Shafer, 83, returned to his heavenly home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019, with his family by his side. His firm belief in God supported him and gave him true peace.
Robert was born to the late Fred and Viola Shafer in Plainfield, WI on May 27, 1935. He was a veteran from the navy and served in the Korean War from 1952-1956. His love for his country and the U.S flag was immense. He belonged to the VFW since 1983 and felt dedicated to his fellow veterans. He was able to visit Washington, DC in 2012 with the Honor Flight Program.
Robert was blessed with a loving family. He married Doris Stratton on August 22, 1964 in Plainfield WI. Their love for each other and the Lord allowed them to be married for 54 years. He was the loving father of Jeanne Shafer who later married Jeff Alt, whom he treated like his own son. In 2000, he became the proud grandpa to Nicole Alt.
Robert is survived by his loving wife, Doris; his daughter, Jeanne; son-in-law, Jeff; his grand-daughter, Nicole and one brother, Don. He is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.
Robert will be dearly missed by his family, who will find peace in knowing he is in the loving arms of the Lord.
We would like to thank the special people of Heartland Hospice who cared for Bob with great help and support. We would like to especially give great thanks to Josh, Carrie and Jennie.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services. Robert will be laid to rest at Grace Lutheran Church in the town of Deerfield, Waushara County. Please visit www.stahlfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Robert's family.
In lieu of flowers the family wishes any donations be sent to the in honor of Robert Shafer.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Apr. 29, 2019