Robert "Butch BrownTown of Sigel - On Saturday, July 04, 2020, Robert "Butch" Brown, loving husband and father, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 67. Robert was born December 05, 1952 in Rapid City, SD to Kenneth and Clara (Doebler) Brown. The family relocated to central Wisconsin soon after.A Celebration of Life for Butch will be held at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Anyone who wishes to share a story or memory of Butch will be given an opportunity to do so during the service. Entombment for Butch will take place at a later date at Forest Hill Mausoleum in Wisconsin Rapids.Stories of Robert's childhood and teen years often hold similarities of thrill and adventure seeking. He was also known as "The Man in Charge" (as so indicated on his uniform hat) while working at Robby's. Upon completing high school Robert worked for a local cable company where he led cable construction crews. This line of work carries him through Rockford, IL and to his west coast territory in Florida. Upon returning home to Wisconsin, he marries Joan (Timmerman) Brown, where Abbey and Tyler are born, and he begins working maintenance for the WR Housing Authority where he spends the remainder of his 30+ working years. Early in these years the family moves to Sigel, Robert builds his pole shed and begins the gathering of his farm animals and duties. It was during this time that he was able to provide the kids with country experiences ranging from picking field rock, dirt bikes, 4 wheeling, an abundance of home renovation projects, riding the family horse, corralling escaped cows (conveniently often prior to the 6:30 arrival of the school bus), creating an appreciative pallet for homegrown food and summer nights and weekends spent at the ball park (whether he is playing, or to join the teammates for trips to Miller Park). The marriage does later end in divorce; however, he can later move back to Sigel upon the purchase of another farm home.In 2016 Robert marries Natalie (Bowe) Brown. Together they are able to experience the many joys found within Robert's retirement. As an avid outdoorsman seeking excitement, he continued filling his time with first and foremost, any "pay it forward" gestures to any friends/family, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, camping, nightly campfires, trips to the cabin, hunting/fishing, motorcycling (locally and across country), and any social gatherings (such as Hodag) where he could highlight his wit, charm, jokes and laughter. Robert lived life with integrity and was able to easily draw friends in as he chose to treat others as he would wish to be treated. It was of his belief, that if you must be verbal in a negative way, it had better be to the person's front, rather than their back. He believed in living honest and simply, working hard and playing hard.Robert is survived by his wife: Natalie Brown; children, Abbey Brown, Tyler Brown, Nathan (Dani) Bowe and Mitchell Bowe; grandchildren Presley, Sullivan and Odin; siblings, Wayne (Paula) Brown, Cynthia Bunnell, Kenneth (Kim) Brown, Alan Brown; a number of aunts/uncles, cousins, nieces/nephews, and countless friends. Robert is preceded in death by both parents: Clara and Kenneth Brown, siblings: Henry Joseph Brown, Dannett Lee Brown and Danita Lee Brown and brother-in-law Harry Bunnell."Until we meet again, our forever hero."