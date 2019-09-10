|
Robert C. Wright
Wisconsin Rapids - Robert "Bob" C. Wright, age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Services will be at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Joshua Pegram will officiate. Burial will be at Fordham Cemetery in Friendship, Wisconsin at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church.
Bob was born on August 23, 1944 to Del and Elva (Miller) Wright of Elgin, IL. After graduating from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Marketing in 1968, Bob was drafted into the United States Army. While Stationed in Saigon, Vietnam as a personnel clerk, Bob attained the rank of Sergeant. When he returned to the States, he was honorably discharged and accepted a position with Woolco Department Store and worked in DeKalb, IL, Toledo, OH, and Hamilton, OH.
He married Marcia Rosenkrans on June 17, 1972 in Paw Paw, IL. After working in retail for several years, including time as an assistant manager for a True Value Hardware store in Centralia, Il, Bob and Marcia decided to try working for themselves. Combining work and fun, they purchased Greenway Campers in Wisconsin Rapids, WI in 1978. Ten years later, they sold Greenway Campers to create their own business from the bottom up, Wrights Cap and Camp. They owned and operated Wrights Cap and Camp until 2006. After selling their business, Bob semi-retired to manage their rental properties, drive a railroad taxi, and spend time fishing with his family. When Bob was not working on his businesses, he also found time to serve as a trustee for the United Methodist Church and a Boy Scout leader for several years in Wisconsin Rapids.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Marcia; his children: Stacey (Brad) Russell, Trent (Lisa) Wright, Todd (Abbey) Wright, Chris (Ashley) Wright, and Jamie (Clark Johnson, fiancé); his grandchildren: Marinah Russell, Cody Russell, Layton Wright, Ian Wright, Kayden Wright, Evan Wright, Ben Wright, and Maggie Wright; his siblings: Janice McCallum, Mary Jane Marquis, Judy (Jim) Seegert, and Bill (Barbara) Wright. In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harlan and Mary Lee Rosenkrans.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartland Hospice, for their exceptional respect and care given to Bob.
Memorials may be given to the High Ground War Memorial in Neillsville, WI.
Published in Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019